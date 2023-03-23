Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:14 p.m.





The list with which the PP aspires to reissue the mayoralty will bring new faces and yesterday Eduardo Dolón revealed the first: Rosa María Cañón. Head of Oncology at the Quirón hospital, she is from Madrid, but she has been living in Torrevieja for more than 20 years and will be the bet of the current mayor to occupy the Health portfolio in the City Council. Next to her, the presence of councilor Ricardo Recuero confirmed the continuity of his person in charge of educational affairs, if the polls so decide.

The mayor thanked both for stepping forward and highlighted Recuero as “the best example of retaining talent”, while highlighting the agenda he is carrying out, he said, with the promotion of works such as the Amanecer or Inmaculada school and its management of the arrival of crowds of Ukrainian and Russian schoolchildren.

De Cañón highlighted his roots in Torrevieja and his professional career. “She, like Ricardo in her field, lives with passion for health” and called on her to “recover that health quality in our hospital again. I am sure that she played an important role », she showed the confidence of her Dolon of her.