The tricolors are one game away from exclusion. Impersonate Allianz against the Umbrian battleship. The Emilian derby is gialloblù

Monza-Trento 3-1 (25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18) Monza wins and draws the series with Trento. At the Arena it ends 3-1, with the guests halved by absences. For the first two sets, however, the hosts play an excellent match, beautifully orchestrated by Cachopa. Then Trento registers the attack, winning the third fraction before giving up in the final. The best scorer is Grozer with 21 points, with Maar at 19 and Dzavoronok (formerly on duty) at 18. Eccheli in control launches Cachopa on his debut as starter opposite Grozer, Beretta-Galassi central players, Maar-Davyskiba spikers and Federici libero. Lorenzetti without Michieletto, Podrascanin and the second setter Depalma has to invent the sextet and chooses Sbertoli-Nelli diagonally as opposite setter, Lisinac-D’Heer in the center, Kaziyski-Dzavoronok on the side with Laurenzano free. Monza starts strong with two consecutive blocks by Captain Beretta. On 6-1 and 12-6 the locals define the theme of the match, with such aggressiveness in attack and Trento who seems to believe little, apart from the ex-Dzavoronok. Many errors in serving (5 each) and Trento fails to make significant breaks, so Cachopa can better manage his guns until 25-21, with Grozer at 7 points in as many attempted attacks. Monza at 56% in attack despite 19% of positive reception and 12% of perfect, Trento at 46% with 55% of positive and 40% of perfect. The second set starts with more balance, but doesn’t last long (9-7). Rings from Grozer up to 14-9, then from 16-12 a serve by Davyskiba (2 aces) digs the decisive furrow, also helping the block (3 up to 22-15). Monza controls and closes 25-16 with 8 points from Grozer (6/7 in attack), and the overall offensive percentage at 57%. Trento tries to respond, taking advantage of the decrease in the home serve, and comes off 7-12 on the best set by Kaziyski. But it’s still Itas that makes mistakes and brings the Brianza players back, who equalize at 18 points. Point to point still in balance, but the guests find the decisive starting point with Kaziyski and Nelli’s ace (at the video check ) for 23-25 ​​which reopens the match (2-1). Monza tries to break away immediately (from 5-4 to 10-5) finding the block again, Trento continues to make too many mistakes in serving, but in attack it is decidedly less foul and the reception holds. The guests rely on Dzavoronok, with Kaziyski looking tired like Maar and Grozer, while Davyskiba is still out of the game. Itas tries (15-14) but the locals break away even earlier with the best moment of the Belarusian spiker, and in the final with Maar’s serve that yields a 5-0 with 2 aces, including the one that closes the match 25-18 and which brings the series back to a draw. Saturday evening race 3 in Trento. Series 1-1 (Rodolfo Palermo)

Piacenza-Modena 2-3 (25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 13-15) At the end of another endless challenge, such as Game 1 last Sunday, it was Modena who gained the double advantage in the series and gave themselves three match points for the championship semi-final. The guests got off to a better start until 9-7, but Leal immediately showed that he was in evening. The spiker is impregnable in attack and when Romanò arrives to give him a hand with his serve Piacenza finds the decisive break that launches the red and white towards a 25-19 never in discussion in the second part of the set. When you change sides, the game turns upside down: Lagumdzija continues to fire decisive attacks, but all of Modena is growing, while Piacenza takes one of its breaks. Giani’s team flies, the landlords can’t keep up the pace and the fraction is all from the away brand with Ngapeth the great protagonist, author of 7 points with 70 percent on goal. The tension is high and this is demonstrated by the number of errors by the two teams. Halfway through the third fraction, Gas Sales Bluenergy takes the lead with a block followed by two consecutive points from Lucarelli that lead the red and whites 17-14. Meanwhile Botti gives room to Gironi for Romanò, the hosts defend the break with their teeth and take it up to 25-22. When the red and white enter service everything becomes simpler, so Caneschi’s ace and Brizard’s following lead Botti’s team ahead 16-14 in the fourth quarter. But the advantage lasts very little because Modena puts the arrow back on 19-18 and then extends in the final bringing the match to the tie break. In the fifth set, a spell from Ngapeth immediately makes it 3-1 with Giani’s team maintaining the lead for a long time. Then a serve by Simon, hitherto in the shadows, allows Leal to equalize at 9. A new leap from Modena who flies 12-9. It’s not over, Rinaldi scores 12-11, Leal equalizes at 13 but closes Ngapeth. (Matthew Marchetti) See also Monza overwhelms Trento and is alone at the top of the standings

Civitanova-Verona 3-2 (24-26, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 15-11) Infinite Verona that comeback Civitanova, rings the ninth consecutive victory, goes ahead 2-0 in the series and gives itself the first qualifying match ball against the reigning Italian champions in the quarter-final playoffs for the championship. La Lube does not take advantage of the advantage accumulated in the fourth set to close the games and then gives in to the fifth. Withu’s attack and block made the difference with excellent performances by Sapozhkov, Grozdanov and Mozic who dragged their teammates along. An infinite challenge, ball-on-ball battle with partials all very balanced and uncertain, apart from the second won by Whitu. Verona lines up in full with the same sextet from match 1. In Lube Diamantini is absent, blocked by fever and as second free there is the young Penna. Blengini relies on Nikolov in the band preferred to Bottolo. We start again as if the challenge had never ended, in the name of total balance: the walls (5 rooms and 4 guests) are the masters in a partial where Civitanova dictates the rhythms, tries the draw (15-18) but Verona promptly sews up by putting the arrow in the final with Yant’s mistake who delivers the 24-23: Chinenyeze takes care of canceling the set ball and then Zaytsev doesn’t miss the opportunity to close. In the second great reaction from Verona which, with the serve from Moscow, sends the reception of the Marches into a tailspin, with Keita in attack and Grozdanov on the block who immediately split a one-way partial, with the advantage of the Venetians growing (17-10) in the presence of a Lube, who enters the game late, goes back up to 22-19 with Yant, but Whitu doesn’t give up and brings the match to a draw. Third set up and down, with Keita launching his team at 10-7: Civitanova however raises the level of serve and block (4 winners) with Zaytsev and above all Nikolov (5 points) great protagonists in the second part of a set which, despite one Sapozhkov devastating (8 points and 67%), sees Lube take the lead in the score. Fourth that sees Civitanova recover a large advantage (5-9) from Verona with Sapozhkov and Grozdanov who bring the set back point by point: heart-pounding final, Mozic and Grozdanov sign the overtaking that is worth the tie-break. Extremely balanced, decided in the final by the classy blows of Mozic. Race 3 is scheduled for Sunday in Civitanova at 18.00. (Mauro Giustozzi) See also Spezia - Sampdoria, the hard faces from the derby: Sticks against Rincon, sparks in midfield

Milan-Perugia 3-2 (27-25, 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 15-13) Just four days after game one of the first round of the playoffs, won without worries by the number one seed team in front of their fans, Sir Safety Susa Perugia falls in the fifth set at the Allianz Cloud, Milan rebalances the series by winning 3-2 at the end of an extraordinary game, a real ups and downs of emotions and sensational shots, thanks to an Osniel Melgarejo in a state of grace (elected MVP at the end of the match), managing to beat the “unbeatable” Umbrian battleship. Appointment over the weekend for the eagerly awaited race 3 which promises to be fiery. Inside the former Palalido in Milan crowded with fans, Piazza lines up the Porro-Patry diagonal, with Melgarejo and Ishikawa on the sides, the Piano-Loser couple in the center and Pesaresi free. Anastasi starts with Giannelli opposite Herrera, Semeniuk and Leon in band, Solè and Flavio central with Colaci free. Very balanced start to the match with Perugia who manages to break the tie with Solè’s walls and at 9-11 the first time out arrives. Returning to the field, however, Sir is still the protagonist: Herrera’s ace, then Leon’s hole on Giannelli’s big ball. The guests keep a good spread of points over their opponents, Milan fails to recover and at 15-19 calls the second discretionary. This time Piazza finds the winning recipe and goes back up to 19-20 with Ishikawa and Loser on the shields, and now it’s Anastasi who interrupts the game. Patry catches Perugia on 22-22, the last exchanges are heart-stopping: Vitelli’s ace just entered, Allianz have three balls in the set, the first two canceled by Perugia, it’s up to the newcomer Ebadipour to close the set on 27-25 for Milan, which then completes the comeback and takes the lead thanks to the changes in the square. Second set that starts crackling, with one of the best exchanges of the match: Semeniuk defends three sensational balls only to then surrender to the dunk by Melgarejo (4-4). The two teams advance step by step until 10-10 where Ishikawa breaks the balance with an ace, then Colaci becomes the protagonist of a double defense which allows Leon first to close the exchange, and then to double up with a winning serve. The match also heats up with some disputed referee calls. The two teams go hand in hand, but Milan manages to keep up the pace and accelerates towards the end, Anastasi in a corner calls for time (22-20). However, the Ambrosian team comes back strong with Piano’s block on Semeniuk and for the second time in 30 seconds Perugia gathers around its coach. However, Sir’s hopes of a comeback are shattered by Melgarejo who closes the set with an excellent diagonal, to underline his perfect performance in the set (25-21). In the third set Anastasi changes the cards on the table with Rychlicki and Plotnytskyi from the start. It is precisely the Ukrainian who makes the difference, winning attack and then two consecutive aces for 2-5, a result on which Milan calls the discretion. Leon and his companions, however, effortlessly hold the advantage, thanks to an Oleh Plotnytskyi in dazzling form who transforms the Sir into an unstoppable armored version after his entry. A set that seems without history where Piazza lets Melgarejo and Piano rest. However, Anastasi’s team falls asleep on their laurels, risks ruining a 7-point lead and the coach at 18-23 calls time. Allianz does not give up and recovers other points, but in the end it is Wilfredo Leon who closes the set on 21-25. Partial fourth that sees the guests start better, and on the umpteenth ace from Plotnytskyi Milan calls time out (7-11). Perugia, however, starts with the same infernal rhythms of the third set and Milan, despite the second discretion called on 7-14, struggles. The Meneghini’s response comes on 14-17 with two consecutive blocks by Matteo Piano, and consequent interruption of the game by Anastasi. The block devils return to the field with malice and close without worries on 25-18, sending everything to the fifth set. The fifth set is a point-to-point battle, during the field change Milan is ahead 8-7, but Perugia takes the lead 9-10 with Ishikawa suffering a bloody block. Allianz calls time and returns to the fierce taraflex and takes the lead back to 12-11, Semeniuk returns in place of Leon. However, Milan dusts off a Melgarejo in a state of grace who closes a long exchange followed by an ace from Agustin Loser giving the hosts two match balls, who waste the first but take advantage of Plotnytskyi’s mistake to close the contest on 3-2. (Lorenzo Castile) See also Superlega, Perugia still without rivals: Modena bows

March 22, 2023 (change March 22, 2023 | 23:37)

