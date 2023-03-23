EFE. The New York Jets they have hired this Wednesday for one year and 6.5 million dollars to receiver Mecole Hardman, who participated in the conquests of the Kansas City Chiefs of two editions ofl Super Bowlsthe LIV and the LVII.

Hardman, who turned 25 on March 12, came to the Chiefs in 2019 with a second-round draft pick.

In four seasons with the NFL champions, he caught 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus two touchdowns as a rusher in 57 games.

Valuable piece.

The offense has gained 63. percent of his receiving yards after reception over the past three seasons, the third-highest among NFL receivers led by Laviska Shenault of the Carolina Panthers, followed by Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.

A groin injury caused the player to have the worst numbers of his career last season in which he had 25 receptions, 297 yards and six touchdowns, four through the air and two on the ground.

Born in Bowman, Georgia, Hardman underwent surgery last February to correct the problem. He must be ready to face the preseason and the beginning of the 2023 campaign.

Good change.

Mecole Hardman will be one of the weapons that the Jets will offer to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who a week ago announced his desire to leave the Packers to reinforce the Jets, something that has not yet materialized.

In addition to Hardman, coach Robert Saleh’s team signed receiver Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers’ favorites with the Packers, a couple of weeks ago.

New York’s offense also features 2022 Offensive Rookie Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims, receivers with whom they will seek to become one of the best passing attacks in the NFL.

Also on Wednesday, the Jets traded receiver Elijah Moore for a second-round pick from the Cleveland Browns for this year’s Draft. EFE