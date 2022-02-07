The new company will be based in Milan and will be led by Alfonso Dolce and Gianluca Toniolo

Green light to a new chapter for Dolce & Gabbana: the brand gave birth to Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Srla new company within the group’s portfolio, which will take direct control of the production, distribution and sales of its fragrance lines and make-up. It will be based in Milan and will be guided by Alfonso Dolcechairman and chief executive officer, e Gianluca Toniolo, chief operating officer. The establishment of the company Dolce & Gabbana Beauty this is followed by the termination of the licensing relationship with the previous licensee at 31 December 2021 and the transition of the business in the calendar year 2022.

“The constitution of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty is an important step in the continuous development of assetthe skills and responsibilities of the Group – he comments Alfonso Dolce, CEO Dolce & Gabbana: -. This step is an aspect of a broader and longer-term strategy that sees us committed to consolidating, cultivating and promoting the craftsmanship and manufacturing excellence of our wonderful country, and beyond, within the same industrial project. All of this is part of a context of social sustainability in its various areas, starting with respect for and protection of the productive, cultural and territorial districts “.

And he adds: “The internalization of the Beauty business within the larger project Dolce & Gabbana It will also allow the brand experience to evolve into a unitary and renewed language that combines fashion and beauty. This new structure will also lead to a significant growth in the company workforce: a significant choice, at this particular moment “.

“The recruitment of new highly specialized professionals is necessary in order to guide an important induced consumption, direct and indirect, on the entire supply chain. Dolce & Gabbana it is a reflection of the cultural richness and beauty of Italy itself: today we are pleased to announce this new phase of our growth as a proudly independent Italian company ”, remarks Alfonso Dolce.

Since the release of her first fragrance in 1992, Dolce & Gabbana has created over 100 perfumes and has worked alongside many of the industry’s most renowned professionals. She has also developed a successful and comprehensive portfolio of make-up products. After 30 years of presence in the sector, Dolce & Gabbana has chosen to internalize the beauty business to further enhance its evolution.

“The entrepreneurship, independence and authenticity that have always been at the heart of Dolce & Gabbana’s practice will guide Dolce & Gabbana Beauty into the future,” says the brand. Dolce & Gabbana Beauty it also intends to ensure uniformity and consistency of the product offer and attention to the strategic phases of the supply chain, while at the same time guaranteeing quality at the creative and service level. To this end, partnership agreements have been sought and reached with some of the best specialized producers in the sector, both Italian and non-Italian

“Dolce & Gabbana Beauty was created to give unique experiences to beauty lovers around the world – explains Gianluca Toniolo, managing director of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty -. From a deeply Italian brand, a tribute to all those who want to breathe, live and dream of Italy, through creations that express the values ​​and craftsmanship of our people. In the new Milan headquarters, an international team of young talents, with the support of excellent production and distribution partners, will interpret the vision of beauty of Dolce & Gabbana: eternal, instinctive and joyful ”.

READ ALSO:

Dolce & Gabbana goes fur-free: goodbye to animal furs from 2022

Havas Media, Dolce & Gabbana relies on Bollorè for communication