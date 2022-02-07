The next battle for the Government is to negotiate the increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) for 2022. And just five days after the labor reform was approved in Congress, with controversy included, it has gone to work. The Ministry of Labor meets today with the unions and employers to agree on a new rise, but with conflicting positions. Thus, while the employers are opposed to a new increase after it has risen 30% in the last three years, and also at a time that is still delicate for companies due to the pandemic, the unions will not tolerate another decision that is not place it at 1,000 euros per month, just as -they say- the Government had promised last September, in the previous negotiation.

And so the general secretaries of the two main unions reiterated this Monday, just before the meeting began. The leader of CC OO, Unai Sordo, stressed in a radio interview that it is necessary “to continue with the path of growth that has to raise us so that the SMI reaches at least 1,000 euros per month”, in 14 payments, an objective that His UGT counterpart, Pepe Álvarez, also stressed in another interview.

“That is the path that we expect, we do not expect anything more from this meeting,” said Álvarez, who also explained that for them “the figure of 1,000 euros is a figure that has a certain symbolism and that has to place us in 2023 in 1063, which would be 60% of the average salary.

In addition, the UGT leader defended that, after today’s appointment, the increase in the SMI could go to the next Council of Ministers, that is, the one that will be held tomorrow and that this increase be applied retroactively from January 1. “Beyond the fact that the approval date is delayed, it must be retroactive with effect from January 1,” he warned.

Sordo, for his part, rejected that the minimum wage can destroy employment, as the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, pointed out last week, and assured that the Spanish economy has “perfect margin” to continue increasing wages. “I think the data supports that the intense increases in the minimum wage have been compatible with job creation at a much faster rate than any exit from a previous crisis,” he stressed.