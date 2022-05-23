This is the moving story of Zeus, the dog greets dead grandmother during old woman’s funeral in which friends and relatives are participating. Everyone was moved in front of the family puppy who seems to sense the presence of the old lady who flew to Heaven. But she is always present in everyone’s hearts.

Photo source from herreranalleli’s TikTok video

Zeus wags his tail, lowers and raises his ears, while around him everyone is crying moved by the disappearance of Nalleli Herrera’s mother. In the coffin in front of him is the coffin with the body of the woman he loved very much in his life.

The woman has decided to publish on TikTok the reaction of her dog during the last goodbye to the granny of the house. Zeus is very composed, he looks at everyone waiting to be allowed to greet the elderly lady too, in the funeral that is taking place in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez.

One of the men present, faced with the dog’s reaction, starts talking to him and the others present:

He sees her, hey, you can see he’s looking up. Where is your grandmother? Is your grandmother there? Where is she? Up there? Did you see her?

Photo source from herreranalleli’s TikTok video

The dog at that question approaches the front of the open coffin, he would like to get up to look and a man helps him paying close attention. Zeus sees the woman inside her and her health in her own way, even though she really wishes she were still alive.

The dog greets his grandmother who died during the funeral and makes everyone present move

The dog moved everyone, with a last farewell to the woman that Zeus never abandoned. When he was sick, he was next to her in her bed, while before she went to sleep with her grandfather and grandson, never with her.

Photo source from herreranalleli’s TikTok video

The daughter of the woman who passed away said that he needed to be consoled after seeing her in the coffin: