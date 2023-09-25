Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2023 – 10:50

Starting this Monday, the 25th, the Angra 2 nuclear plant will be disconnected from the National Interconnected System (SIN) for fuel replenishment, removing the daily supply of 1,350 gigawatt (GW) of energy from the system. More than 5,000 maintenance and inspection activities will be carried out on equipment that cannot be isolated during the plant’s operation, as well as the replacement of 52 – out of a total of 193 – fuel elements in the reactor core. The work is expected to last 30 days.

The main actions planned are the review of the main electrical generator, the inspection of the reactor pressure vessel and the change of fuel. Among the experts involved, there will be approximately 1,300 people hired exclusively for the tasks, 500 Eletronuclear employees and 200 foreigners.

“All activities are carried out with precision and quality to maintain the very high reliability of Angra 2. A project of this size is only possible with a lot of planning and dedication from all areas of Eletronuclear, also avoiding work accidents”, said the superintendent in a statement. from Angra 2, Fabiano Portugal.

Cove 1

The Angra 1 stop is scheduled to begin on October 28th, lasting 50 days. Around a third of the nuclear fuel will be recharged, in addition to the promotion of 4,800 activities, including periodic inspections and maintenance, and design modification installations.

In addition to refueling Angra 1, the reactor control bars will be replaced, maintenance of the main and auxiliary transformers, overhaul of the steam turbines, and volumetric inspection of the reactor pressure vessel lid.

“The shutdowns occur approximately every 14 months and are organized at least one year in advance, taking into account the duration of the nuclear fuel and the needs of the SIN”, according to the superintendent of Angra 1, Abelardo Vieira, avoiding risks of shortages due to the increase in temperature throughout the country, which has increased electricity consumption.