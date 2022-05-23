A truly heartbreaking story comes to us from Argentina. Two boys lost their lives while trying to save a poor dog, run over by a train while they were on the rails. They had seen a dog on the tracks who could not save himself and immediately had decided to intervene. But sadly they died trying to help him.

The two young victims are two boys aged 7 and 11, hit by a train while trying to save a puppy that was trapped in a track. The terrible tragedy that shocked all of Argentina took place between the stations of Sol y Verde and Derqui, in the locality of José C Paz, a city in Argentina, located in the province of Buenos Aires.

The Argentine media have reported the tragic news all over the world, also listening to some testimonies of locals who have unfortunately witnessed helplessly the tragedy that took place. Two little boys with a heart of gold lose their lives.

According to what some witnesses present at the time of the tragedy reported, the two boys, whose names were not disclosed, were playing with the dog near the railroad tracks. The puppy, however, would have moved away, remaining stuck between the tracks.

The two young boys immediately decided to intervene to help him, because he was in danger. So they reached the platform where he was trapped, but they didn’t have time to rescue the puppy, losing his life due to an oncoming train at high speed.

To save the dog on the tracks, the two boys aged 11 and 7 lose their lives

The boys didn’t have time to get their dog and run away. The high-speed train soon caught up with them. The driver could not do anything to avoid them: he tried to brake but to no avail.

The two boys aged 7 and 11 and their dog tragically lost their lives.