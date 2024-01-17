Schools | Helsinki lost 18,000 computers

Thousands of computers and other smart devices are missing from schools and kindergartens in Helsinki.

Thousands computers are unknown to you in Helsinki's education and training sector.

To be precise, 18,000 devices are in “additional investigation”, i.e. missing from last year's inventory. The devices include computers and smart devices such as tablets.

The number of missing devices is a good 14 percent of all devices in the industry, i.e. information technology used by kindergartens and schools.

Head of Education and Training The fairy tale of Järvenkallas according to the majority of the devices that have had to be investigated are very old, with a value of a few hundred euros at the most.

Roughly estimated, the equipment is missing by 1.7 million euros.

In 2022, after the inventory, about 30,000 devices remained to be investigated.

Devices cataloging has been developed since last year and the matter is taken seriously, says Järvenkallas.

However, he believes that there is an explanation for many “lost” devices.

According to Järvenkallas, it could be, for example, a human error in the return process or entries in the device register.

“It could be, for example, that the device has been sent for removal, or it could be that a box was left unchecked during the removal,” says Järvenkallas.

Additional explanations has also had to be done in previous years, but now, according to Järvenkallas, the monitoring is more effective than before.

“Switching to an electronic system has made operations smoother and faster,” he says.

Additional clarifications about the devices will be made by the end of March. According to Järvenkallas, the goal is that the status of each device is then clear.

If a device is suspected of misuse, a criminal complaint will be filed.

Information technology is a big money hole in the field of education and training. In the 2023 budget, more than 18 million was set aside for new acquisitions.

More money was requested for 2024: in the industry's budget, new IT investments were considered to require more than 26 million euros.

The increase in the allocation was mainly due to the fact that everyone in grades 3–9 of elementary school classmates would have their own computer. New presentation technology was also needed for the teaching classes.

Currently, the industry has a total of approximately 131,000 ICT devices in use.

In the past In the years the problems of the city of Espoo with the administration of computers became public.

Espoo lost thousands of devices. The matter eventually led to a police investigation, but charges were dropped as the problems were found to be due to negligence.

Read more: Espoo had to pay for lost computers: the city received a bill of more than 3 million euros – the fate of 1,500 computers remains in the dark forever

Read more: Education and training in Helsinki will receive 91 million euros in additional funding

Read more: In Helsinki, additional money for schools and daycare centers is being put into daycare substitutes and inclusion