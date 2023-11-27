He was preparing his children to then take them to kindergarten: Cristian Murru was struck by a sudden illness

The heartbreaking news comes from the municipality of Albignasego (Padua). Cristian Murru he passed away at just 40 years old, while he was preparing his children and then taking them to kindergarten. It was his wife who made the sad discovery, alarmed by the teachers. The latter had not seen the man carrying his children as usual, the oldest 4 years old and the youngest only 15 months.

The woman tried to contact him by telephone and, unable to do so, she left her job and is race home to make sure nothing had happened. Unfortunately, once she walked through the door of his home, she did it dramatic discovery. Cristian Murru had been hit by a sudden illness while she settled her children. The mother immediately alerted the emergency services, who rushed to the scene, but it was already too late. Despite the desperate rush to the hospital in Padua, health workers could do nothing to save his life. The death was declared shortly after the 40-year-old reached the health facility.

Cristian Murru, awaiting the autopsy

The cause of death is not yet clear, the hypothesis is that of a death due to natural causes. Only the autopsy, scheduled for Thursday, will establish the certain cause of this young father’s disappearance. Doctors want to ascertain or exclude the possibility of a congenital malformation never diagnosed, which could have suddenly ended Cristian’s life.

The community is shocked, no one expected such heartbreaking news. Cristian was well known and respected in Albignasego, where he had moved with his wife and children and built a life for himself. Numerous messages have appeared on the web in the last few hours, published by those who knew him and who wanted him remember it for the last time with moving words: