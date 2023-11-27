Putin’s assistant Ushakov called the situation around Ukraine the result of NATO obstinacy

The situation around Ukraine is the result of NATO’s obstinacy, which abandoned the proposed security system in Europe. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assistant for international affairs Yuri Ushakov, quoting RIA News.

“Now we have what we have. The result of such obstinacy of NATO and complete disregard for Russia’s interests was the situation that arose around Ukraine,” he said.