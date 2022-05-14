It is news a few days ago that Starfield And RedFall, have been postponed. Bethesda’s Starfield was scheduled to release on November 11, a date Todd Howard previously said was ‘set in stone’.

Well, it did not happen and now videogame fans are wondering if other games will also become part of that long list of titles postponed to next year. One of them is obviously God of War Ragnarok.

Through social media some players have asked Jason Schreier even the new chapter in development at Sony Santa Monica will suffer the same fate as Starfield. In this regard, Schreier stated: “No one should be sure about video game release dates up to a week before their release“.

Absolutely not. Nobody should be confident of any video game release dates until maybr a week before they ship – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Someone asked if people thought God of War would be delayed to 2023. I said “Nope.” I still don’t think it will be. But that’s vastly different from me saying “The game is coming out this year.” Game development is too turbulent for me to make definitive statements like that – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Another user, however, pointed out to Schreier that he himself had declared with certainty a month and a half ago that the game would be released this year. “Someone asked if they thought God of War would be postponed to 2023. I said ‘No’. I still think it won’t be postponed“the reporter specified.”But it’s very different from me saying ‘The game will come out this year’. Game development is too turbulent and I cannot make such claims“.

In the current situation, with the pandemic that has forced many development studios to work from home, several games have been postponed to next year. For now, as a developer had already reiterated, the release of God of War Ragnarok is scheduled for 2022. We’ll see.