Diederik Hepp from Muiderberg is a construction supervisor by profession, but made his agenda clear last year for a thorough renovation of his own house. ,,I actually wanted to have a contractor do it, but he came up with prices that made me think: then I better take a year off and do it myself. I always budget very generously, because I don’t like setbacks, but sometimes I have to deal with such large price increases that I also end up more expensive. I think that a lot of people who have already started a project come home with a rude awakening because they don’t have enough money for the desired result.”