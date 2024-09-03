Until a few years ago, foreigners encountered significant difficulties in presenting their case to the US authorities and seeking status such as asylum, which worsened the migration crisis in the country. In light of this, The government decided to create the CBP One application, but until when will it be available?

It is worth remembering that the application of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office, (CBP)for its acronym in English), was launched in October 2020 with the intention of generating a single tool through which applicants could access a variety of agency services.

Although one of its most common uses is for migrants to request an appointment to be able to legally enter the United States, the reality is that The tool is aimed at other types of foreign applicants. In fact, after downloading, The platform is responsible for carrying out a series of guided questions to direct applicants to the appropriate services according to their needs.

Although the application has been overwhelmed and reported wait times, for example to obtain an appointment at one of the available ports of entry, are quite long, so far, has proven to be an efficient option for migrants.

For the above is that Immigration authorities have not announced a date when the CBP One application will no longer be available.What’s more, they have frequently made updates with the intention of making it more efficient and providing better services through the digital platform.

Thousands of appointments are made every day. Photo:CBP Official Share

Who can use the CBP One app?

Based on what we have seen so far, US authorities intend to continue using the CBP One application to provide services to foreigners interested in legally entering the country.

In fact, CBP urges non-citizens without prior authorization to enter the United States to use the platform to request an appointment at one of the available land ports of entry, which are the following:

Arizona: Nogales

Texas: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso

California: Calexico and San Ysidro

However, they recalled that The number of interviews that can be processed varies according to available resources. and the existing infrastructure in each port, which is why in many cases the waiting times are long.

They also emphasized that It is not possible to make an asylum application through the application. Only a first appointment is given for an interview with the immigration authorities and, subsequently, depending on the circumstances, you will be directed to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).