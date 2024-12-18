Paula Cisnerosthe young influencer 16 years old known for her social media profile ‘I can do everything’, has died due to cancer which was diagnosed a year ago.

“From today our girl with the eternal smile rests, smiles, dances and sings without pain and without medication,” announced her sister, content creator and model Sara Cisneros.

“You have won life, because you have known how to live it, enjoy it and hold on tight, and because you have known how to win over every person who crosses your path,” the young woman continued in her message.