Autumn is considered a season of increased risk of the spread of acute respiratory diseases (ARI) and acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI). Dietician-nutritionist Larisa Gabdulkhakova and specialists from Rospotrebnadzor told Izvestia why this trend is observed at this time of year and how to choose dietary supplements for disease prevention.

“The beginning of the cold season in the fall is an understandable phenomenon. At this time, the number of sunny days decreases, which is why the body begins to experience stress. The sun is an important aspect of stimulating the immune system. In addition, the air temperature also drops: people often freeze, which provokes the activity of pathogenic bacteria, viruses and chronic infections that were not previously active in the body,” explained Gabdulkhakova.

According to her, in order to minimize the number of colds and ensure a milder progression of the disease, both adults and children should take dietary supplements.

“If the task is to provide comprehensive support for the body, which requires constant use of dietary supplements, you need to contact a specialist, primarily a therapist, and get tested. Nutritionists can enhance the positive effect of supplements prescribed by a therapist by adjusting sleep, rhythm of life, and nutrition,” the expert noted.

She recommended when choosing dietary supplements to pay attention to the manufacturer, composition and prices. The fewer minor elements, the more useful and effective the supplement is. Most often, cheaper dietary supplements contain synthetic fillers, sugar, dyes and flavors. Such an “impure” composition can cause allergic reactions in both children and adults, nausea and reduce the effectiveness of the supplement, the nutritionist warned.

Rospotrebnadzor explained that, unlike drugs, the purpose of using dietary supplements in food is to optimize the human diet: they allow for a personalized approach to the formation of an individual diet, taking into account the characteristics of the human body and its needs.

A person can prescribe dietary supplements on his own if it is to prevent autumn colds and the supplements are taken in the dosages indicated on the label, but Rospotrebnadzor still recommends consulting with a specialist.

“Since the main purpose of using dietary supplements is to level out nutritional deficiencies, it is recommended to consult a doctor before using them. Taking dietary supplements without a doctor’s advice can lead to exacerbation of chronic diseases,” explained Rospotrebnadzor.

At the same time, the department advises purchasing dietary supplements only in pharmacies; a representative of the medical community shares the same opinion.

“The development and registration of dietary supplements is a long and expensive process, so the final product cannot be cheap. It’s better to buy supplements in pharmacies and pharmacy points at medical institutions,” explained Gabdulkhakova.

The expert said that counterfeits could potentially harm the body. To reduce the cost of producing additives, cheaper capsules are used, which may contain titanium dioxide, toxic dyes and other substances. The capsule is also filled with additional substances to reduce the amount of active substance. As a result, a person can simply buy a pacifier, which will not be useful.

Gabdulkhakova also recalled that on September 1, the introduction of mandatory labeling of dietary supplements began, which will help protect consumers from dangerous products. From this date, manufacturers and importers began to register in the state labeling system, and from October 1, labeling codes are applied to dietary supplements.

Earlier, on October 4, it was reported that the Legal Commission on Legislative Activities supported the bill, according to which it is proposed to give doctors the right to prescribe dietary supplements as treatment, determining its regimen and indicating the dosage of the drugs. Thus, changes are planned to be made to the Federal Law “On the Quality and Safety of Food Products”. The authors of the document noted that the amendments will prevent the uncontrolled use of dietary supplements and preserve the health of Russians.

On October 7, Ekaterina Serebrennikova, a general practitioner at the medical technical company Doctor Nearby, told the Prime agency that uncontrolled use of dietary supplements can lead to an overdose, side effects and serious consequences for the body.