The case of a newborn has gone around the world, after doctors in Boston, Massachusetts, successfully managed to save the life of a small through fetal surgery, unique in its kind.

In accordance with CNN news, Derek and Kenyatta Coleman, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, have been married for seven years and were ready to be parents again.

She told me that something was not right in terms of the baby’s brain and also that his heart was enlarged.

“The baby was fine. The anatomical examination was normal. All their biophysical profiles were unremarkable,” said Kenyatta, 36.

The Colemans even they did genetic tests who characterized Kenyatta’s pregnancy as “low risk,” said: “Honestly we thought we were clean”.

However, things changed when Kenyatta had an ultrasound at 30 weeks of pregnancy, the woman who is the mother of three children remembers that her doctor told her that something was wrong with her pregnancy.

The baby had brain disorders

After carrying out a study, the diagnosis showed that the minor had the malformation Vein of Galen (VOGM).

After receiving this news and knowing the possible risks (which could range from a brain hemorrhage for the fetus to a premature abortion), The Colemans decided to join a clinical trial to receive treatment before the baby was born.

A procedure with two patients



The team of Boston Children’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital carried out the procedure on the fetus, surgery in which the specialists had to make sure that the fetus was in the correct position to carry out the operation.

The fetus received brain surgery

In said medical procedure they had to cut out the woman’s uterus to later cut the baby’s skull and finally operate on its developing brain.

“It was exciting at the time that we were technically successful in performing the embolization,” he told CNNDarren Orbach, a radiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and an expert in the treatment of VOGM.

“The most beautiful moment to be able to hug her“; baby was born without birth defects.

After surgery, the baby was born two days after the operation no birth defects and limited complications weighing 4 pounds 1 ounce.

“I heard her cry for the first time and I just… I can’t even put into words how I felt at the time,” recalls Kenyatta.

It was just, you know, the most beautiful moment to be able to hold her, look at her, and then listen to her cry.

Three weeks after birth, the baby showed no signs of abnormal blood flow on magnetic resonance imaging and did not require cardiovascular assistance.

“In the immediate newborn period, he was very stable and did not require any of the immediate treatments they often need, whether it’s coiling or supporting their heart function with medications,” said Louise Wilkins-Haug, director of the division of Maternal Fetal Medicine and Reproductive Genetics at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

El Universal (Mexico) / GDA

