The story of Emma Capper, the mother who had a head tumor but no one understood

The story that we have decided to tell you today, has as its protagonist a young mother of 39 years, called Emma Capper. She discovered she had a brain tumor after experiencing strange symptoms and luckily, the situation now seems to be under control.

Let’s go in order, the woman actually had already fought against a breast cancer, which appeared to be healed. She had gone back to being a policewoman and taking care of her parents three children.

However, only recently, he began to accuse strong migraines and had difficulty turning his head. She went straight to her doctor, but after some tests, nothing concrete emerged.

In fact, they had diagnosed her withanxiety and dizziness. She had also been prescribed a drug that was used for hypertension. However, Mom’s situation is worsened further. Emma began to get alarmed when her symptoms were added to He retched.

She tried to make an appointment with her doctor, but one day feeling really sick, she went in emergency room, for a control. This is where some from exams deeper, one emerged sad reality.

Emma was suffering from one brain tumor masswhich could have led to his death. Only thanks to this visit did the truth of her malaise come out.

The operation that Emma Capper underwent

The doctors decided to transfer it in another facility and the woman was subjected to a delicate intervention to remove the tumor. Near he had the love of his family.

Now to understand if the situation is under control, the doctors are waiting for the results of the biopsy. In addition, they also want to find out if cancer is widespread in the whole body or if the woman managed to win this battle again. Emma about what she experienced, she told: