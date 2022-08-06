Russians have become less likely to borrow for personal purposes, such as vacations, education, and medical treatment. This is stated in the study of the online financial platform Webbankir.

“The share of relevant loans in July decreased in annual terms by one and a half times – to 10.3%,” says the study, which appeared at the disposal of “RIA News“.

At the same time, it is noted that the main “beneficiary” was loans for current expenses.

“In June-July, the share of loans for treatment amounted to 4.6%, while a year ago this purpose accounted for 7.9% of the total number of loans issued,” the report says.

It is also noted that at the same time, the shares of loans for holidays and vacations (by 0.4 percentage points – to 3%), as well as for education (by 1.7 percentage points – to 2.3%) decreased.

According to analysts, this is due to overcoming the pandemic.

At the same time, it is noted that there was an increase in loans for current consumer needs, the share of which rose from 26.8% to 48.3%.

