Doctor Strange 2 (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) was finally made available in theaters, and all the cameos present for the starring film were therefore confirmed Benedict Cumberbatchof which you can find our review here.

In this article we therefore want to provide you with the complete list of all the actors who have made their appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or MCU), albeit thanks to the concept of the multiverse.

We would like to underline that this study contains spoilers about Doctor Strange 2 and the cameos present, and we therefore invite you to continue reading carefully to avoid ruining the experience.

Professor X

Let’s start immediately with the character of Patrick Stewart, who in the film impersonates the figure at the head of the Illuminati of the universe that is explored by the protagonists, immediately captured by Mordo.

Captain Carter

Hayley Atwell returns in the role of Peggy Carter in a new guise, as it is Captain Carter, already detailed in What If…? as a possibility in case she was the well-known agent to obtain Captain America’s shield and receive the boost serum.

Mr. Fantastic

John Krasinski introduces himself, albeit briefly, as a member of the Illuminati ready to stretch out to fight, as he is the well-known character Mr. Fantastic from the Fantastic Four, who may also return in the new film.

Captain Marvel

In the universe visited by the protagonists, Captain Marvel, however extremely powerful, is played by Maria Rambeau, as opposed to what happens with Brie Larson in the base universe of the MCU.

Black Bolt

The king of the Inhumans, Black Bolt, or Black Bolt, shows up with a cameo in the film thanks to the actor Anson Mount, also in this case one of the members that make up the Illuminati in the new universe deepened in Doctor Strange 2.

Julian Hilliard (Billy) Jett Klyne (Tommy)

A mention should certainly also be reserved for the cameo of the children of Wanda Maximoff, or Scarlet Witch, within Doctor Strange 2, who return thanks to the actors Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne after being presented within WandaVision.

Clea

Being present only in the post-credit scene, as detailed here, Clea, thanks to actress Charlize Theron, seems ready to anticipate the next events that will involve Dr. Strange, resulting in the future perhaps a great character of the MCU, also considering that in the comics ends up marrying the doctor.