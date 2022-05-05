The report is a comprehensive study of the actual global losses of the virus that appeared in China in late 2019, and then turned into a global epidemic.

The United Nations said that there will be an additional 14.9 million deaths linked to “Covid-1” by the end of 2021.

The official number of deaths directly attributed to the virus, which was reported to the World Health Organization, between 2020 and the end of December 2021, was just over 5.4 million.

The additional death figures reflect the number of people who died from Covid-19, as well as those who died as an indirect result of the outbreak.

The toll includes people who could not receive health care for other conditions when health systems were overwhelmed during huge waves of infection.

The organization also calculated deaths averted during the pandemic, for example due to the lower risk of traffic accidents during lockdowns.

But the numbers are much higher than the official toll due to deaths that are not monitored in countries that suffer from deficiencies in registration processes.

The WHO said that even in the pre-pandemic period, 6 out of 10 deaths worldwide were not recorded.

The report indicated that nearly half of the deaths that have not been counted so far were in India, and indicated that 4.7 million people died there as a result of the pandemic, especially during the massive escalation of the infection wave in May and June 2021.

The WHO team, made up of international experts who have been processing the data for months, used a mixture of national and local information, as well as statistical models, to estimate the overall outcome, in which the data is incomplete.