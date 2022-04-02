The fourth phase of UCM continues to expand, and after the successful premiere of “Spider-Man: no way home”, comes a new movie that will reveal more details of the Marvel multiverse. “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” will show us the famous sorcerer together with the Scarlet Witch in a story that promises to be one of the most ambitious of Marvel Studios.
A little over a month after its world premiere, theaters have already announced the start date of pre-sale tickets for the preview of the feature film. Now, social media Disney and Marvel have revealed a new promotional video that only increases the hype for the film.
Pre-sale for “Doctor Strange 2″ announced its start date
Through its social networks, Cineplanet shared that from 6 april pre-sale will start forDoc Strange 2″. The publication is accompanied by the following text: “In just five days you will be able to purchase your tickets through our Website or App”. On the other hand, Cinemark has also announced the start of pre-sale for the same day.
“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” – synopsis
Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Stephen Strange continues to search for the Time Stone, but an old friend-turned-enemy puts a stop to his plans, causing Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.
new promotional video
The hype for the premiere of the second part of “Doctor Strange” continues to grow more every day. The film will hit theaters this May 4th and ticket sales will be enabled this April 6 at the international level. Next, we show you the new promotional video.
