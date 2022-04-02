The fourth phase of UCM continues to expand, and after the successful premiere of “Spider-Man: no way home”, comes a new movie that will reveal more details of the Marvel multiverse. “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” will show us the famous sorcerer together with the Scarlet Witch in a story that promises to be one of the most ambitious of Marvel Studios.

A little over a month after its world premiere, theaters have already announced the start date of pre-sale tickets for the preview of the feature film. Now, social media Disney and Marvel have revealed a new promotional video that only increases the hype for the film.

Patrick Stewart confirmed that he will be Professor X in “Doctor Strange 2”. Photo: Composite LR/Marvel/20th Century Fox

Pre-sale for “Doctor Strange 2″ announced its start date

Through its social networks, Cineplanet shared that from 6 april pre-sale will start forDoc Strange 2″. The publication is accompanied by the following text: “In just five days you will be able to purchase your tickets through our Website or App”. On the other hand, Cinemark has also announced the start of pre-sale for the same day.

Pre-sale of Doctor Strange 2 in Peru was announced. Photo: Marvel

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” – synopsis

Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Stephen Strange continues to search for the Time Stone, but an old friend-turned-enemy puts a stop to his plans, causing Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.

new promotional video