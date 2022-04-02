«Let the children who live in peace and those who suffer pain sing. Let them sing for those who will not sing, because they have silenced their voice. The music and lyrics of the song by José Luis Perales ‘Let the children sing’, performed by a girl dressed as an angel, marked this Saturday in Cartagena a moment of great emotion in a demonstration for the death of 158 minors since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In front of the Town Hall, summoned by the Association of Ukrainians in Cartagena, several dozen people gathered to remember “the most innocent victims” and demand an end to the military attack. They did so in front of 158 pairs of shoes, as well as stuffed animals and candles. Thus they made present to the deceased.

Before, in a march from the Plaza de España, entire families chanted slogans such as “Ukraine united will never be defeated” and “Putin, back, Ukraine wants peace.”