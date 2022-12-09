If it takes you longer than 30 minutes to fall asleep, it directly affects the quality of your rest, which in turn negatively affects your mood, metabolism, cognitive skills, immune system, and overall health.

How do you calm your mind?.. The answer to this question includes many methods used to calm your body and mind to the point that makes you feel relaxed enough to fall asleep quickly. Here are some of these ways:

military way

Military personnel have irregular sleep schedules, often wake up very early, and sleep in uncomfortable places, so the “military way” was devised to sleep quickly and efficiently..

Step one: Lie down in your ideal sleeping position. Starting with the face, relax the different muscles, including the eyebrows, lips, eyelids, and mouth .

Step Two: Lower into your arms. Start with the shoulders, keeping them relaxed, then the elbows, then the wrists .

Step Three: Relax your chest and take deep, regular breaths .

Step 4: Move down your body and focus on relaxing your lower half, from your waist to your feet .

Step Five: Imagine a calm scene that makes you feel relaxed and happy. This could be on a beach by the ocean, a quiet meadow, or even a comfortable room.

If stressful or anxious thoughts are holding you back, try to overcome them by shifting your focus back to visualization or muscle relaxation. .

Progressive relaxation of the muscles

A study involving 32 young volunteers analyzed the effects of progressive muscle relaxation, and the results revealed that it was successful in reducing heart rate, improving sleep efficiency and the time required to fall asleep.

The goal of this method is to use breathing and muscle relaxation techniques to relieve tension and promote restful sleep, according to CNET.

The first step: Lie in a comfortable sleeping position, close your eyes, then take deep breaths, inhale and exhale slowly .

Step 2: Tense your face and tense the muscles for 10 seconds, then release the tension and return to taking slow, deep breaths. .

The third step: move to the shoulders and “tighten the muscles” for 10 seconds, then release and return to taking deep breaths .

Step 4: Like the martial method, repeat this with the other parts of your body until you end with your feet. Avoid any areas where you might feel pain when you stretch your muscles .

Always follow the 20-minute rule

If you’re lying in bed trying to sleep and 20 minutes have passed, don’t lie there. The longer you lie down without sleeping, the more stressed you will be about not sleeping.

Get out of bed and do a relaxing activity or hobby until you feel sleepy. This may include: