Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India, which brings together a set of techniques that lead the individual to the well-being, working body, mind, heart and spirit, as a whole.

Starting in 2015, the United Nations declared June 21 International Yoga Day (DIY) and aims to raise awareness about the benefits of this practice and invite people to adopt healthier lifestyles.

To celebrate this date, the Embassy of India in Colombia, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in New Delhi, the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy – AYUSH – of India, local partners and yoga academies, will carry out free activities in 15 cities of the country.

All events will be open to the general public and will include a session of the Common Yoga Protocol. To participate it is only required that the participants bring their own yoga mats and water bottles.

The Indian embassy specified in a statement that it is important that attendees keep in mind that people of all ages can take part in the activities.

Activities Calendar

This is the calendar of activities in 15 cities of the country. Here we tell you which are the cities, the time and the place where the events will take place in each one.

– Bogota – June 16 at 6 pm in Parque Bicentenario

– barrancabermeja – June 17 at 6 am in Multiparque La Esperanza

– palmyra – June 18 at 9 am in the Municipal Forest of Palmira

– Yopal – June 19 at 8 am at Club Campestre El Alcaraván

– Popayan – June 19 at 10 am in Mosquera Park

– Bogota – June 19 at 8:50 am in the Virgilio Barco Library

– Cajicá – June 19 at 8:50 am in the Plaza Municipal Institute of Culture and Tourism

– Cali – June 20 at 7 pm in La Pérgola

– Cali – June 21 at 3 pm in the Park of Capri

– Cartagena – June 21 at 4 pm in the Baluarte de Santa Catalina

– Saint Andrew – June 21 at 6 am on the deck of Ginny Bay

– carthage – June 23 at 7 pm in the Plazoleta Guadalupe

– Medellin – June 23 at 10 am in the Minor Coliseum of the Eafit University

– Pereira – June 23 at 8:30 am at the Pereira Plaza Shopping Center

– Pereira – June 24 at 8:30 am at the Pereira Plaza Shopping Center

– Cali – June 24 at 9 .am. at the ICESI University Coliseum

– Neiva – June 24 at 3 pm at the San Juan Shopping Center

– Villa de Leyva – June 24 at 9 am in the Main Square of the municipality

– Pereira – June 25 at 8:30 am at the Pereira Plaza Shopping Center

– Barranquilla – June 25 at 8 am in Plaza de la Paz

– Bogota – June 25 at 8 am in Parque de la 93

INTERNATIONAL WRITING