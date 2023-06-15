Fans of flamboyant fisticuffs are in for a bit of a treat over on the Epic Games Store this week; developer Drinkbox Studios’ acclaimed Metroidvania-style action-twosome Guacamelee 1 & 2 are currently free to download and keep.

The first Guacamelee, if you’re in need of an introduction, released in 2013, serving up a colorful mix of wrestling-inspired brawling and non-linear exploratory action, in which protagonist Juan Aguacate – suddenly infused with luchador powers – sets out across a world inspired by traditional Mexican culture and folklore to rescue El Presidente’s daughter.

“Like the best luchadores in the business,” Eurogamer’s Christian Donlan wrote at the time of its release, “Guacamelee has real heart and a blazing desire to put on a good show.”

Guacamelee! 2 launch trailer.

Epic is more specifically giving away Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition, an enhanced version of the first game incorporating the likes of extra powers, fresh levels, and more enemies – and it’s gone free alongside 2018’s Guacamelee 2, which built on the original’s winning formula with great success. Largely by adding a chicken.

Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition and Guacamelee 2 will be free to add to your Epic Games Store library until next Thursday, 22nd June. After that, it’s the turn of TheHunter: Call of the Wild and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms to get the freebie treatment.