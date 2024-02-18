An important Canadian company, with accreditations from Immigration Canada and the Quebec Ministry of Immigration, has extended an invitation to Colombian professionals to be part of its team in Canada.

This call, carried out in collaboration with the Public Employment Agency SENA, seeks specific profiles willing to undertake an international career in one of the countries with the best quality of life in the world.

The call is aimed at aircraft technicians or technologists, specialized in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), who have an active aeronautical or aerospace license.

The need to have a minimum of five years of experience in the field and an intermediate level of English is highlighted. The company offers a fixed contract, with a monthly salary of 4,593 CAD, approximately $13,348,206 Colombian pesosfor a full day of 40 hours per week in Ontario, Canada.

About 26 thousand workers in Canada receive the minimum wage See also Bertolotti (Ispi): "Russia has a tactical advantage, Ukraine knows how to slow down its advance"

Interested parties must comply 100% with the requested profile and register their resume on the SENA Public Employment Agency platform, specifically indicating in the “Occupational Interests” field the occupation they choose. It is crucial to have a valid passport or start the process, since the selection process, which will take place in person in Medellínwill culminate with the final selection by the employer.

In addition to attractive working conditions, lThe company offers a benefits package that includes expanded medical coverage, dental plan, long-term disability, and life insurance.

Significantly, GAL AeroStaff, The company behind this call agrees to cover the costs of accommodation during the first two months, round-trip flights between Colombia and Canada, visa fees, and shared transportation from the place of residence to the place of work during the first two months. Additionally, it will provide an allowance for the purchase of safety footwear and uniforms.

This call will be open from February 5, 2024 until the number of candidates required by the company is completed, but not beyond March 1 2024. It is a unique opportunity for those in the Colombian aeronautical field who are looking to expand their professional horizons and live an international experience in Canada.

For those interested, it is important to act quickly and ensure that your resume meets all the specified requirements. The selection will be based on profile verification, an interview and/or technical test, with the employer having the final say in the selection process.

For more details about the application process and specific requirements, candidates can visit the SENA Public Employment Agency platform.