The various mobile phone manufacturers have set out to find the mid-range supremacy. Therefore, it is common to find a variety of cell phones with a robust configuration and affordable price.

In this scenario, Motorola has made a spectacular entry. This is the Moto G34, a cell phone that seeks to be the most competitive with a configuration of 16GB RAM + 512GB.

However, in this same context, Samsung galaxy has done what it does best by creating a mid-range device with an amazing feature setup as it combines powerful hardware to offer 4K video and other high-end features.

Motorola G34

He Motorola G34 5G has been launched on the market with the aim of standing out in terms of quality-price ratio. With powerful hardware that includes 16GB of RAM (8GB physical + 8GB virtual) and 256GB of storageensures smooth performance and ample storage space.

His 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate delivers an immersive viewing experience. Driven by a pSnapdragon 695 5G processoralong with the ability to 5G connection, ensures agile performance both in navigation and in handling demanding applications.

with a b5000 mAh battery, promises to last all day. In the photographic section, its 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology stands out for clear captures. All this, added to its affordable price of $4,999 pesos, makes it an attractive option for those looking for a high-end smartphone without spending too much.

Samsung Galaxy A34

He Samsung Galaxy A34 is an attractive smartphone from Samsung's A series, offering solid performance and cutting-edge features such as video recording. 4K video and protection against water and dust with IP67 certification. Stands out for its screen 6.6-inch Super AMOLED and 1,000 nits of brightness, with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz for smooth viewing.

Its design is simple and elegant, available in various colors. Equipped with a powerful Octa-Core processor and 5G connectivity, offers optimal performance.

The camera triple 48MP, 8MP and 5MP Capture vibrant moments, even in low light conditions. With a 5,000 mAh battery, it ensures long life and is resistant to water and dust. His Price is $5,999 in the version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The choice between these two devices will depend on the user's individual preferences, whether focused on performance, price or the specific features they offer. However, what is evident is that both Motorola and Samsung are committed to offering competitive options that meet consumer demands in the mid-range segment.