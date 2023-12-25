Magaly Medina could face another complaint. This time, it would be Juliana Oxenford who would accuse her of workplace harassment and defamation. Crimes that the presenter would have committed during the last months, a period in which Oxenford hosted 'ATV Noticias: Juliana style'. As recalled, the presenter of 'Magaly TV, la firma' admitted to having “asked for the head” of the journalist, according to her, because of her “Castillista speech.”

Will Juliana Oxenford denounce Magaly Medina?

During an interview for 'Every man for himself', the journalists' podcast Renato Cisneros and Josefina Townsend, Juliana Oxenford recalled: “In his last sentence, which was the one that Lucho Cáceres earned, in the rules of conduct it says 'not to commit the same intentional crime again'. She has committed it again. She has openly defamed me, she has harassed me at work“.

However, he stressed: “I don't want her to go to jail.. I don't want any journalist to go to jail. It doesn't seem right to me.” Despite that, he did not rule out evaluating the possibility of suing her for the same crime: “Since what she likes most is money and buying Fendi purses and wallets, then, Suddenly I proceed with a complaint and that money, if it happens, I am evaluating it, if I achieve reparation, compensation, I would pay its success bonus to the study that wants to represent me and I will donate the rest to the pediatric area of ​​the INEN . “I don't want money for myself.”

Magaly and Juliana have a notorious enmity. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture by Magaly/Instagram capture by Juliana.

What Christmas message did Juliana Oxenford send to Magaly Medina?

Despite the arguments between the two, Juliana, true to her style, dared to send a message to the 'Magpie'. Through her X account, the former ATV worker addressed Magaly: “Merry Christmas! With all my heart. May you receive fewer wallets and more love.”