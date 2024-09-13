When you register with the Tax Administration Service (SAT), you become a active contributor and you assume various tax responsibilities depending on the tax regime to which you belong, whether you are legal entity (businesswoman) or physics (employee or self-employed).

Compliance with these obligations is very important, as failure to comply can lead to significant consequences, such as report to the credit bureau and the freezing of bank accounts. There are mainly Two types of debts that you can accumulate with the SAT: federal and local debts.

The federal debts They are generated by the lack of payment of taxes such as ISR (Income Tax) or VAT (Value Added Tax), in addition to others related to customs matters.

On the other hand, the local debts They refer to non-payment of taxes as the ownership, property tax or payroll taxes.

Do they send me to the Credit Bureau if I owe the SAT and don’t pay? | Photo: Freepik

Can the SAT report the Credit Bureau to me?

The SAT has the power to report delinquent taxpayers to the credit bureau especially if they do not respond to attempts at communication through the tax mailbox.

This The practice is similar to that carried out by banks with debtors of credits or loans.

Failure to pay off tax debts on time could not only prevent access to new creditsbut also significantly affect the taxpayer’s credit history, hindering future purchases such as the purchase of a vehicle or the use of credit cards.

For Check if you have debts registered with the SAT, The process is simple and can be done online. Accessing the official SAT portal, you must enter your RFC and password.

Within the site, select the “Online Services” option, and then click on “Request in Folder” followed by “Clarifications”. This procedure is essential for keep your accounts clear and your tax situation up to date .

In case of identifying a tax debt and you want to regularize your situation, it is advisable to calculate the amount of the debt using the online tools that the SAT makes available.

If the amount is considerable, you can request a monthly payment plan from the SAT that fits your financial possibilities.

It is vital to ensure that once the debt is settled, your tax situation is completely up to date to avoid future setbacks.