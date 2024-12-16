Mateo Carbonell He won the bronze in the Optimist World Championship, which was held these days in Mar de Plata, Argentina, while Marta Mansito has won the title of female world champion. In addition to the team World Cup that it won a few days ago, Spain has also taken first place in the Nations Cupthe classification by nations according to the individual results of their athletes.

The Greek Iason Panagopulos has risen to the top of the podium, with 47 points, accompanied in second place by the Brazilian Arthur Back, who has finished with 56 points, 13 less than the third.

After Mateo Carbonell in third place, the Catalan Joan Domingo has qualified in fourth place. Iker Múgica, for his part, finished ninth in the general table, one place ahead of Marta Mansito, who was the first female after surpassing the Greek Maria Makri.

Mateo Carbonell, from the Jávea Yacht Club, reflected on the championship: «The experience has been very good. “I have learned new things every day.”