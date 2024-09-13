In ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, Agustín Fernández is desperate and asks Nicola Porcella for help. The Argentine actor and model ‘doesn’t see his own’, because the agency that hired him does nothing for him, he needs clothes and no one sends him anything, so he asks Nicola to ‘give him a hand’.

Agustín Fernández seems worried and in a conversation he has with Mario Bezares in ‘The House of the Famous’ He tells him that he doesn’t understand what is happening to the people who are supposedly helping him, since they are not sending him any clothes and he urgently needs them for the following days.

“I don’t understand what’s going on outside, they are friends who always go out partying, all my people disappeared, nobody loves me… I imagined the worst scenario,” he says. Augustin Fernandez in a worrying tone.

“Tell Nicola to send me some clothes, talk to him…”, Agustín Fernández asks the cameras of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, So he trusts that they will pass on his message to him. Nicola Porcella and send him some clothes urgently.

Agustín confesses to having many doubts in his head, among them, perhaps he no longer belongs to the agency and he doesn’t know it, only then would it explain why they don’t send him clothes as they formally agreed.

In ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ The last days are coming, as it will soon be over. Last Wednesday, on the night of nominations, Mario Bezares, Sian Chiong, Arath de la Torre and Briggitte Bozzo were the nominees; Karime Pindter and Agus Fernández were left out of the list of nominees.