The DNA test confirms that the human remains that were found by a fisherman on December 23 in the area of ​​Cabo Peñas belong to Sandra Bermejo. The Scientific Police Brigade of the Provincial Police Station of La Coruña, has confirmed that the traces received at its Territorial Biology Laboratory – AND, corresponding to the corpse of a woman found in Cabo Peñas (Gozón) on December 23, are compatible with the genetic profile obtained from undoubted samples of Sandra Bermejo García, a woman who disappeared on November 8, 2022.

The Gijón Police Station continues to work to clarify the facts and circumstances surrounding the fatal outcome, as reported by the National Police in a statement.

The Madrid-based psychologist who lives in Gijón disappeared on November 8 and lost track of her when she went for a walk at Cabo de Peñas, in Asturias, where her vehicle was found.

It was last Friday, December 23, when a fisherman found human remains in a rocky area around Cabo Peñas, the area where psychologist Sandra Bermejo disappeared on November 8. The man immediately notified the Civil Guard, which took over the investigation. Everything seems to indicate that the body was returned by sea.

The forensic examinations carried out on the located corpse ruled out that it was Sandra Bermejo. The autopsy would have found evidence that suggests that the remains do not belong to the young woman from Madrid who lives in Gijón. However, it was still pending to identify the corpse with the DNA tests, which will be compared with that of other people who are listed as missing. Yes, it has been proven that it is a young woman, between 25 and 35 years old.

The police officers in charge of the search for Sandra Bermejo held a meeting on December 19 at the Gijón Police Station with the relatives of the young psychotherapist who disappeared in the area of ​​Cabo Peñas on November 8. The main commissioner of the National Police in Gijón, Dámaso Colunga, himself explained that the main avenue of investigation was “voluntary disappearance”, but that “you do not want to leave any fringe.”