China’s government has promised a “ultimate victory” against covid in a editorial published on this Wednesday (4.jan.2023) in the newspaper “People’s Diary”commanded by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), at a time when the country is experiencing a new outbreak of the disease that started in December.

“China and the Chinese people will surely win the final victory against the epidemic”says one of the excerpts from the editorial, published with the title “The Bubble of Prejudice versus the Light of Hope in China’s Fight against Covid”.

In the text, Chinese health authorities listed factors that they consider to have culminated in the new wave of cases and guided measures to the population to avoid a worsening of the outbreak in the country.

The editorial also defends the government against criticism of the strict line in controlling the spread of the cornavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, known as “covid zero”. –which imposed compulsory isolation, applied large-scale testing and confined cities and regions for long periods.

“Facts and statistics have shown that China, a country with a population of 1.4 billion people, has overcome waves of COVID-19 outbreaks with minimized impacts in all respects, in a targeted manner and based on the science that has best adapted. to their own unique circumstances”says another passage.

China has been facing a new outbreak of the disease since the beginning of December after ease restrictions after a wave of protests against the “covid zero” policy spread across the country. A report by Bloomberg calculated that, as of December 20, 248 million people, or about 18% of the Chinese population, may have been infected with the coronavirus.

Due to the increase in cases, countries such as France, the United Kingdom and Spain started to demand negative test results of passengers arriving from China.