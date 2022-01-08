He would have contracted the virus on the 16th, but on the 17th the Serbian was at an event for the first postage stamp dedicated to him

Rome – Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic contracted the coronavirus last December 16 and for this he obtained exemption from vaccinating to enter Australia. His lawyers report this, according to documents filed in court. A statement that raises more than a suspicion since on 17 December the champion celebrated – complete with a post on Instagram – the stamp that Serbia dedicated to him.

Djokovic was in fact the first sportsman to whom Serbia dedicated a stamp. “We’ll take them home and use them to send our children’s letters to Santa Claus,” the world’s number 1 tweeted on Twitter.

In the meantime, the tennis player has asked to be allowed to leave the Park Hotel in Melbourne, where he has been since Wednesday, in order to train for the Australian Open. The request was filed by the Serbian champion’s lawyers with the court that next Monday will decide whether to revoke the visa cancellation of the Serbian champion. Arrived in Australia last Wednesday to play the Australian Open, Djokovic was arrested and placed in solitary confinement in the hotel because he lacked a vaccination certificate.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS