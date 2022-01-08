The Russians Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin lost to the representatives of Canada Felix Auger-Alyassim and Denis Shapovalov in the pair match of the semifinal match of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Cup. On Saturday, January 8, reports “Sport-Express“.

The meeting, which took place in Australia, ended with a score of 4: 6, 7: 5, 10: 7 in favor of Auger-Alyassim and Shapovalov. The Canadian national team won the semifinal confrontation with the Russian team with a score of 2-1. Earlier, Safiullin lost to Shapovalov (4: 6, 7: 5, 4: 6), and Medvedev defeated Auger-Alyassim (6: 4, 6: 0).

In the final, the Canadian national team will face the Spanish team. The final match will take place on Sunday 9 January.

On January 6, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in a group round match of the Professional Tennis Association Cup. The meeting between Medvedev and Berrettini ended with a score of 6: 2, 6: 7 (5: 7), 6: 4. The match lasted 2 hours 38 minutes.

On the same day, Russian Roman Safiullin lost to Italian Yannick Sinner with a score of 6: 7 (6: 8), 3: 6. The match lasted 1 hour 57 minutes.

The ATP Cup will take place in Sydney from January 1-9, 2022. The current winner of the tournament is the Russian team. The prize fund of the Cup is $ 10 million.