Overnight the decision on the expulsion of the Serbian, but the executive has already thought about the appeal that would prevent the world number one from leaving the hotel

Since when Novak Djokovic last Wednesday he was blocked by the Border Force on his arrival in Australia, and his lawyers filed an appeal against the expulsion, the waiting for the verdict has begun that in the Italian night, at 10, Melbourne time, should put an end to the mess a matter that has monopolized the interest of the media these days. But the story does not necessarily end with an immediate “victory” or “defeat” of the number 1 in the world.

If federal court judge Anthony Kelly were to decide in favor of Djokovic, the cancellation of the visa would be canceled, much to the scorn of the Australian federal government. In this case the champion’s attorneys asked – in a 35-page memorandum submitted to the court – that the champion be released no later than 5pm Australian time on Monday, so less than a week into the Australian Open.

According to local law experts, however, in that case the government would almost certainly decide to appeal itself, forcing Djokovic to remain in a hotel again.

If, on the other hand, the appeal of the tennis player’s lawyers is rejected, it is likely that the government will try to board Djokovic on the first available plane. The suspensive deportation order that the federal judge imposed on Interior Minister Karen Andrews expires at 4pm on Monday. But even in this case there could be some aftermath, because the Serbian lawyers would have the opportunity to present a further appeal, not on the merits but out of form – it is now clear that behind the matter there are bureaucratic issues, but also political and scarce ones. communication between the various offices… – which would further postpone the final decision. Even in the latter case Djokovic is expected to remain under ‘arrest’ at the Park Hotel until the final court decision.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS