The area is not far from the church of San Pietro and the Doria Castle

Porto Venere – Ten thousand square meters of paradise for sale at auction for 66 thousand euros. Citizens, opposition and environmental associations took to the streets today a Porto Venere, to say no to the alienation by the Municipality ofolive grove of the Crocetta, an area located not far from the church of San Pietro and next to the Doria Castle, in one of the most iconic and protected places in the world. A place that has recently become famous thanks to a series of well-known advertisements.

“We are satisfied, the event was successful with the participation of about 200 people – said Stefano Sarti, president of Legambiente La Spezia, one of the organizing associations of today’s event -. At this point, we ask that the sale auction of the land in Via Crocetta next to the Doria Castle in Portovenere be canceled and that this land be destined for public use, even with a role of the Natural Park, so that its uniqueness is preserved “.

To say no to the sale arranged by the municipality led by the mayor Matteo Cozzani was also organized an online signature collection which in a few days registered about 4 thousand subscriptions. During the event a small procession was held and a banner was hung with the words “Heaven is not sold”. The administration of Porto Venere has long been at the center of environmentalists’ attention regarding some choices not shared by activists and some citizens, such as the masterplan for the tourist enhancement of the Palmaria island which would be too impactful for opponents.