Rome – Novak Djokovic is in the legend: no one like him before in the history of tennis. In the Roland Garros final, the second Grand Slam of 2023 on Parisian red clay, the Serbian tennis player, seeded number 3, he liquidated the willing Casper Ruud in three sets with the score of 7-6 6-3 7-5, conquering the 23rd Grand Slam title (absolute record).

What was perhaps the most important game of Djokovic’s life started uphill, with the world No. 4 Norwegian taking up 4-1 in the first set after breaking serve in the second game (which lasted over 10 minutes) to the opponent. The Serbian struggled to find shots, giving a very clean and precise Ruud many points. A moment of dullness that however the Belgrade champion overcame by starting to grind the game again and recovering the break.

Novak Djokovic (afp)

Then at 6-6 a series of great plays by the Serbian and first set conquered. From there the match had practically no more history despite Ruud continuing to play well. The Serbian was too strong and broke the Norwegian’s serve once in the second and once in the third set, enough to win the two sets 6-3 and then 7-5 and take his third victory at Roland Garros. And enter the history of tennis.