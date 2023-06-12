The disappearance in Florence of a 5-year-old Peruvian girl, Mia Kataleya, whom family members call Kata, takes on more and more yellow contours, vanishing into thin air yesterday, Saturday 10 June, around 4 pm. At that time she was seen for l last time, in the courtyard of the former Astor hotel, an occupied building in via Maragliano 100, in the Novoli district, where his family lives together with about one hundred people, mostly foreigners, Romanians and Peruvians in primis.

“It’s impossible for her to get lost by herself, someone grabbed her and took her away. I told the carabinieri who I think she might be ”. This was said by Katfrina Alvarez, mother of the little girl who disappeared yesterday in Florence, interviewed by Tg1. To the journalist who asked her what she would say to these people, the woman replied: “Let them bring the child back, that they shouldn’t take it out on her. These problems are for adults, not for children.”

Investigations are underway on the story provided by a friend of the mother of the child who disappeared yesterday in Florence: the woman reportedly received a phone call from a man who spoke in Spanish and said he had the baby. Other investigations would be underway on a video that would portray the little girl at the bus stop with adults.

The woman says she “had an argument in recent days with other occupants” and her best friend Isabel adds: “Kathrina wanted to leave, take her little girl and little brother away from here”. The abandoned building, which has become a refuge for a hundred occupants, half of whom were children, has been beaten inch by inch, reviewed three times also with the help of molecular dogs. Firefighters inspected crawl spaces, basements, water tanks, both functional and abandoned. But of the little “Kata”, as everyone here calls it, not even the shadow. Which suggests the little girl left the facility. Among the circumstances being examined by the investigators is that of a maxi-quarrel which took place a couple of weeks ago between the South American and Romanian and Albanian communities who live in the building. Occasion in which a Peruvian fell from a small terrace six meters high, miraculously saving himself. Conjecture, for the moment. “We don’t feel like excluding any leads – explains General Gabriele Vitagliano, provincial commander of the carabinieri of Florence – all hypotheses are open including that of abduction by adults or removal”. Some profiles are being examined by the investigators of the Arma. We try to figure out if Kata’s father, who is in prison for property crimes, may also have unfinished business with someone.