Saturday, June 17, 2023, 08:28



The well-known announcer Tony Aguilar stars in the eighth edition of the Weekend Dj Fest, which will be held from 8:30 p.m. tonight until dawn on the esplanade of the Port, in front of the Heroes of Cavite. The free event has also had tickets for the VIP area.

This year’s lineup features Abel The Kid and the twin sisters, Lunnas, residents of Pachá Ibiza. The cast of artists is completed by Dani Grove from Cartagena, Yxor from Tarragona, Joseda Ramos and the two young people Isasi and Kikai, selected for the 2022 Urban CT. The party will continue at the Alviento nightclub.

Starting at five in the afternoon, the four finalists of the DJing contest, from the Urban CT program, will play the final. The winner will be part of next year’s festival poster and will win a thousand euros in cash.