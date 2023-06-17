Now that the June summer shows are over, it’s time to get ready for a weekend of fun, provided we have some free time. And so we ask you our usual Saturday morning question: what are you playing this weekend? Will you be dedicated to the news released in the last few days, such as F1 23 and Layers of Fear?

Usually the summer period is a bit poor in terms of new releases, but 2023 is so full of delicious releases that even in these hot months, games of great depth are arriving on the market. For example, in the last month mammoth titles have landed in stores, both in terms of quality and longevity, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6, which are probably still keeping many of you busy .

Also this week there are at least a couple of interesting outings to report, with F1 23 in pole position. The new iteration of the FIA-licensed racing game produced by Codemasters and Electronic Arts boasts a number of clever modifications to the driving model, an engaging Breaking Point campaign and the new F1 World hub which is well structured and promising to support many contents, as you will read in our review.

Completely changing genre, Layers of Fear is a collection that includes the Unreal Engine 5 remakes of the first two horror games in the Bloober Team series and related DLCs, adding unpublished stories. The result, as explained in the review that you find on our pages, is an experience in which the narrative part is preponderant over the rest, resulting in compelling up to the end credits, to the detriment of the fear factor and tension that inevitably fail.

So which game will you spend the weekend with? Will you be playing one of the latest releases or are you still completely engrossed in Diablo 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?