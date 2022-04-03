Episode 1 of “Moon Knight”, the new Marvel series on Disney+ starring Oscar Isaac, has given fans a lot to talk about, especially the first scene of the show. In it we see Arthur Harrow, the villain played by Ethan Hawke doing something that many have considered disturbing.

The story begins with “Every grain of sand”, Bob Dylan’s legendary musical theme that plays while we see how Harrow, without showing his face, pours himself a short drink.

Suddenly, he takes the glass in which he has had the drink, wraps it in a handkerchief and breaks it on the table. Next, she puts the broken glass inside her sandals and puts her feet in them.

Ethan Hawke plays “Moon Knight” villain Arthur Harrow. Photo: Disney Plus

Ethan Hawke and the origin of the idea

In an interview with IGN, the director of the first chapter of “Moon Knight”, Mohamed Diab, explained that the scene in question was the idea of ​​​​Ethan Hawke himself.

“When Ethan came up with this scene was the moment that it hit me, and he hit it; ‘Okay, now I know the character.’ I understand it really good. He is not a scammer. He is not a false prophet. He is a prophet who is wrong, but he is a prophet . He is someone who believes in what he does,” Diab explained.

Ethan Hawke is the one who plays Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight. Photo: Disney Plus

Likewise, Hawke also explained that, having freedom from the director, he wanted to create an antagonist different from the usual Marvel.

“ Moon Knight doesn’t have a definitive archetypal villain. And I kept trying to think about who this guy would be and if it wasn’t a comic, what would his portrait look like?