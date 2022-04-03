The withdrawal of Russian troops who tried to penetrate from the Belarusian border to the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, has exposed a trail of devastation and death that has led to the condemnation this Sunday of the main Western foreign ministries. From the community capital, Brussels, to Paris, Berlin and Rome, and from there to Washington, the governments have expressed their revulsion at the images of devastation and the appearance of dozens of corpses in the town of Bucha, on the outskirts of kyiv, epicenter of one of the most savage battles in the Moscow offensive, and have called for an international investigation to hold the culprits to account. The NGO Human Right Watch has denounced in a report possible war crimes at various points on the northern front of the war. The Ukrainian Executive of Volodímir Zelenski has asked the International Criminal Court to send a mission to the area occupied in recent weeks by the Russian army.

The European Union is helping to collect evidence of the atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine so that those responsible can be brought to justice, European Council President Charles Michel said on Sunday. “Dismayed by the disturbing images of the atrocities committed by the Russian Army in the liberated region of kyiv,” the community leader denounced through his Twitter account. Michel added that the EU “is helping Ukraine and NGOs to gather the necessary evidence for their prosecution in international courts.” The President of the European Council has also announced that “more sanctions and support from the EU are on the way”.

In similar terms, there have been sentences from London, Berlin, Paris and Rome that have called for those responsible for these crimes to be held accountable, while the Ukrainian government has demanded that the International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, investigate the facts on the ground. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has stated that the images of Bucha are a “punch in the stomach”, while the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, described the murder of civilians in this town as “brutality”. northwest of kyiv.

Summary executions in Bucha

A team of reporters from the AFP news agency has witnessed the devastation caused by Russian troops in the streets of Bucha, about 30 kilometers from kyiv. A few days after Vladimir Putin ordered the start of the offensive on February 24, a Russian convoy tried to cross the town on its way to the capital, but was ambushed. This temporary defeat was followed by numerous onslaughts by forces sent by the Kremlin until the complete capture of the town. Following Moscow’s announcement on March 29 of a reduction in operations north of kyiv, Ukraine relaunched the battle to regain control of Bucha two days later. As AFP has documented, the footprint of the battle has left around twenty corpses lying in the streets, some with their hands tied.

Mayor Bucha, Anatoli Fedoruk, has stated that there are about 300 bodies buried in a mass grave. “Some were lying on the sidewalk, others next to a car or a bicycle,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

The high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has also declared this Sunday “in shock over news of atrocities committed by Russian forces” and has said that the EU is “providing assistance to Ukraine to document war crimes”. “All cases must be prosecuted, in particular by the International Court of Justice,” Borrell demanded, adding that the EU “will continue its strong support for Ukraine.” On the other hand, Borrell has congratulated Ukraine for the liberation of most of the kyiv region.

human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has been the first to denounce this Sunday in a report that “summary executions” have been committed in the areas of Ukraine under Russian control. and “other serious abuses” that could amount to war crimes.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has also been “dismayed by reports of unspeakable horrors in areas from which Russia is withdrawing”. “An independent investigation is urgently needed. Those responsible for war crimes will be held accountable,” Von der Leyen stressed.

The NGO claims to have documented between February 27 and March 14 several cases in which Russian forces committed what would constitute war crimes against civilians in occupied areas in the Chernigov, Kharkov and kyiv regions. According to a statement from the organization, these cases include a rape, two summary executions, of six men on one occasion and one on another, and other episodes of violence and threats against civilians.

The summary executions documented by witness interviews took place on March 4 in Bucha, and on February 27 in Staryi Bykiv, in the Chernihiv region, northeast of kyiv.

ICC investigation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba has called for an ICC mission to be sent to the Bucha district after hundreds of civilian bodies were found. Kuleba has asked the ICC and other international organizations to go to Bucha and the rest of the areas in the north of the capital that were under Russian control until Friday to collect evidence of possible war crimes.

“The Bucha massacre was deliberate. The Russians want to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can,” the minister said on Twitter on Sunday, also urging the international community to impose “devastating sanctions against Moscow.

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss also defended this Sunday the need to investigate the “indiscriminate attacks” by Russian forces against civilians in Ukraine as war crimes. “We will not allow Russia to cover up its involvement in these atrocities with cynical disinformation and we will ensure that Russia’s actions see the light,” Truss said, according to the British newspaper. Guardian. Thus, Truss has assured that London will support the investigation at the CFI of the “regrettable acts” perpetrated by Russia in towns such as Irpin and Bucha, on the outskirts of kyiv.

Her German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, has stated on his Twitter profile that Bucha’s images are “unbearable”. “Those responsible for these war crimes must be held accountable,” said the German Foreign Minister.

