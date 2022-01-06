Distance learning Mayor Vartiainen: We start from the fact that schools return to contact teaching

Helsinki’s deputy mayor of education and upbringing, Nasima Razmyar, considers the idea of ​​distance learning to be catastrophic.

Helsinki mayor Juhana Vartiainen (Kok) says the city’s schools will basically start contacting next Monday.

“Of course, we are waiting for the government’s guidelines, which are already very late for schools at all,” Vartiainen says in an e-mail to HS.

“In principle, however, we are still starting from the policy of returning to schools in Helsinki next Monday. Particular attention will be paid to health security measures, masks will be used from the third grade onwards and vaccinations will proceed in schools 18.1. from. “

According to the Basic Education Act, the transition to distance education is decided by the organizer of the teaching. The decision is therefore in Helsinki’s own hands.

A public debate on the start of the spring semester at a distance took place on Wednesday, when the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) said he intended suggests it. According to HS, the corona ministerial group will discuss the issue of distance learning, among other things, at its meeting on Friday.

Chief of Staff of STM Kirsi Varhila told HS on Thursday that the law protects preschool and 1-3. classes and the Ministry does not propose to transfer them to distance learning.

Read more: STM’s Varhila: 1-3. classes and preschool are not presented for distance learning

Mayor According to Vartiainen, Helsinki also has the capacity to switch to distance learning.

“Exceptional teaching arrangements can be made if necessary, if the situation of an individual class or school so requires or if the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland so orders.”

“It is clear, however, that distance school can only take place as part of a wider societal confinement – it should be the last of the means. Children and young people cannot act as primary victims in a situation where restrictive measures do not extend to, for example, all adult activities. ”

Deputy Mayor Nasima Razmyar (sd).

Helsinki Deputy Mayor of Education Nasima Razmyar (sd) is amazed at the information that came on Wednesday night.

“This idea of ​​going to a distance school is catastrophic. Before Christmas, the government decided that switching to distance learning is the last resort, ”says Razmyar.

According to Razmyar, it is awkward from Helsinki’s point of view that in a situation where families want certainty and clear communication, a message about such an important issue will come in the evening before the Epiphany.

Helsinki is preparing to return to contact teaching. Schools have prepared for the fact that third-graders and older are going to have a mask. In week three, schools are scheduled to start offering coronary vaccinations to grades 1-5.

“The side effects are significant. In vocational education, up to 30 percent of students need special support. Those who are now abusive, have more than half of their entire high school studies gone to distance learning, ”says Razmyar.

Read more: STM to propose transfer of schools to distance learning – HS data: Ministers to discuss distance school on Friday

Read more: Answer the survey: How would the transition of schools to distance learning affect the daily life of your family or school?

Read more: Head of the National Board of Education: “Switching schools to distance learning by Monday is an almost impossible task”