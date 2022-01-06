Through their social networks, Flavia Laos He spoke about his closeness with Austin Palao, who participated in The Power of Love in Turkey.

As it is remembered, the young models awoke rumors of a possible romance after spending the New Year together. They participated in a fun gathering of friends.

After this, Flavia Laos spoke through her Instagram stories to clarify everything that has been talking about her and Austin Palao.

The ex-partner of Patricio Parodi assured that he does not have a romantic relationship with anyone, thus ruling out Said Palao’s brother.

“I’m super single until I say otherwise. You know that when it is gone, at some point, I will comment on it, but so far nothing, “he commented.

However, the young model and actress said that she had a good New Year “I received 2022 with an unusual plan, I had a lot of fun and I used my yellow pants, hehe,” he said.

Said Palao on Flavia Laos: “She is a very pretty girl”

Said Palao, Austin Palao’s brother, commented for the + Espectáculos cameras about what he thinks of the alleged romance between Flavia Laos and Austin. Alejandra Baigorria’s partner only had words of praise for the influencer.

“She is a pretty girl. I have treated Flavia a lot and I think she is an excellent person, but I would not have any problem, “he said.

Flavia Laos reveals that she is no longer friends with Luciana Fuster

After Luciana Fuster was caught kissing Patricio Parodi, Flavia Laos assured that she already left the reality boy in the past and that she is no longer a friend of Luciana because of how things have turned out.