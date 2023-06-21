The Union continues to argue about Claudia Pechstein’s speech. CSU man Alexander Dobrindt is heavily involved. Because the debate helps to distract from the dispute between CDU leader Merz and NRW Prime Minister Wüst.

Before the dispute: Wüst and Merz in May at a Bundesliga game in Dortmund Image: dpa

Alexander Dobrindt showed himself to be Claudia Pechstein’s biggest fan on Tuesday. The head of the CSU group in the Bundestag defended the appearance of the speed skater at the CDU policy convention in Berlin at the weekend with force. “There is absolutely nothing to criticize about their demands to deport rejected asylum seekers,” said Dobrindt, because Pechstein ultimately only referred to “that applicable law should apply.” I also find the athlete’s warning that politicians should pay more attention to the “feeling of security of women and older people in public is a very correct concern,” Dobrindt continued.

Pechstein had been criticized not only for her remarks, which included phrases about family policy (“Children want … a traditional family, they want to say Mama and Papa”), but also for wearing uniform as a federal police officer at the CDU event occurred. Dobrindt didn’t see anything problematic about that. The Greens, as the CSU politician poked fun at his favorite opponents, apparently “still had a fundamental problem with uniforms.”