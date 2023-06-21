This Tuesday, the Portugal team faces Iceland as a visitor in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 and its captain and benchmark, Cristiano Ronaldo, will break another historical record with his nation by completing 200 games with the Lusitanian shirt.
When the match starts at the Laugardalsvöllur stadium in the capital Reykjavík, the Portuguese star of Al Nassr He will complete 200 games representing his country, which before his debut back in 2003 had only played three World Cups out of 17 possible and, with him on the attacking front, played the last five and came to achieve fourth place in Germany 2006.
He ‘Bug‘, who also lifted Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League (the only two titles Portugal has), is the national team’s all-time top scorer with 122 goals and will be the first footballer to officially reach 200 games. The International Federation of Football Statistics (IFFHS) recognizes the 219 commitments of the Malaysian soh chinan between 1969 and 1984, but FIFA does not count 24 of that list for not being official.
“”It means a lot. It has always been a dream to represent the national team, 200 games are not for everyone. I want to continue making all Portuguese happy. If I score great, but the most important thing is that we win””
– Cristiano Ronaldo in conference.
When asked about the best game he has ever played with Portugal, the Portuguese captain replied as follows.
“Hard to mention just one. I had so many beautiful moments with Euro 2016, Nations League… I’d rather say the next game is the most beautiful. I’m very proud to be the first to get the 200th game, it’s something that I never imagined.” And, at 38, he doesn’t plan to hang up his boots just yet. “It’s a journey that I hope doesn’t end anytime soon. I’m always nervous about playing. I live in the moment, day by day, I think I’m still fine. As long as I feel motivated and feel that the people around me like my participation and leadership, I will be here. I’m not going to give up my place for free,” he stated.
