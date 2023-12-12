BNT: dismantling of the Soviet Army monument has begun in Sofia

In the capital of Bulgaria, Sofia, they began to dismantle a monument to the Soviet army. About this on December 12 reported Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

It is noted that the workers cut off the highest part of the sculptural group – the hand of a soldier with a submachine gun.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the dismantling of the monument to Soviet liberating soldiers in the Bulgarian capital Sofia barbaric.