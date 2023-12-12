Karina Sainz Borgo was a disciple, colleague, friend and accomplice of David Gistau. She dedicates herself to the noble profession of writing thanks to the remembered and ill-fated columnist who gives name to the award that the narrator and journalist collected this Tuesday from Romina Caponnetto, Gistau's widow. «Every award is a celebration, an encouragement, a tribute. But this is not just any award. He is a Gistau. This is how she celebrated the award created by Vocento and Unidad Editorial, endowed with 10,000 euros, sponsored by the ACS Foundation and Santander, and which the writer and journalist was unanimously awarded for her column 'Even if you say otherwise', published in the newspaper ABC.

“I dedicate myself to this profession thanks to people like David Gistau,” confessed Sainz Borgo (Caracas, 1982), who met his supporter in 2008. “Except for writing about boxing,” he learned “the important thing” from him. Reading it, he discovered his desire to stay and live “in a larger, more heterogeneous, unclassifiable and unique place.” Urgent like the press and durable like literature. He also learned from Gistau “that moving is not enough, that you can be agile like a welterweight and at the same time forceful like a heavyweight,” he said before the writer's children, Luca, Leo Dante and Blanca.

He seemed to him “the most cosmopolitan of all my superiors.” “It was and is cosmopolitan, like the Spain to which I arrived almost twenty years ago,” insisted the author of 'The Spanish', who in her award-winning column celebrates “the modern, plural, rich, porous, capillary and quarrelsome society” in which has been integrated. A Spain “passionate in disagreements and proud in its greatness, although you tend to forget or belittle them.”

Electric



He heard Gistau say “that a novel is not carried forward with style alone, nor a column with quotations from Herodotus.” He celebrated her genuine phrasing “fresh and electric, without affectation or pretense; without mannerisms, contortions or foreign prose styles. “From reading everything, he ended up looking like himself,” he certified.

Thanks to Gistau, Sainz Borgo arrived in Camba, Chaves Nogales and the best columnism of the 19th and 20th centuries. “I asked him about the Plà from 'Bus Trip', about the Redondo of the heel against Manchester United or the Hemingway from 'To have and not to have',” he said. Gistau listened to her “like someone who endures a homily of enthusiasm” and suggested books, movies or boxing chronicles. Then she would return to her booth “with that Pequod biker or harpooner look of hers,” he recalled.

«Each Gistau column is a page torn from the best literature. Theirs, however emphatic, is an absence that does not abate. And although any attempt to mitigate it amplifies it, there is comfort in the celebration of his pen and the memory of it. There is school, respect, admiration. There is gratitude on my part, always, to her talent and her generosity », concluded Saiz Borgo.

Before the award ceremony, Luis Enríquez, CEO of Vocento, and filmmaker Santiago Mazarro presented the documentary 'While we can ask'. It is an investigation into the determined and combative journalism that Gistau embodied and in which the best professionals give the keys to the trade: Carlos Alsina, Rubén Amón, Almudena Ariza, Ignacio Escolar, Mónica García Prieto, Antonio Lucas, Ignacio Camacho or Carlos E. Cué among many others.

Parameters



«This meeting could not be a funeral anniversary every year. This is a consolidated journalistic award,” said Enríquez when giving way to the documentary “with the five parameters of Gistau's journalism: non-aligned journalism; the certainty that the information is obtained by stepping on the ground, be it in Barcelona in flames, or in Gaza, and that it cannot be done from the offices; that you have to be prepared to anger the reader, upset him or make him uncomfortable; that you cannot let your prejudices end up coloring the facts, and that there is no small genre, that you can shine in the pink chronicle as in the Eurovision Song Contest or in Milei's inauguration.

“This award has something of a ritual and an encounter,” said ABC director Julián Quirós. “We approach the category of consecrated, virtuous prize, knowing that what is consecrated in journalism is worth what your latest article, which will serve to wrap tomorrow's fish.”

Joaquín Manso, director of El Mundo, celebrated that the award serves to remember “the intelligence, the clarity of style, the audacity, the inexhaustible curiosity of Gistau, who had all the resources to disrespect power.” “Let us never stop believing in the power of the word, of the word printed in the newspapers, to crush the darkness a little every day,” he concluded with a phrase by Juan Claudio de Ramón.

For Jesús García Calero, director of ABC Cultural and president of the jury, the winner's column and look “make it clear that intelligence cannot surrender to pessimism. It's stronger”.

«What a monstrous, ridiculous and sad thing, this spiritual deformation of the man who writes a daily article! And thank goodness when there is someone who reads the article in question, because then one can console oneself by thinking that the reader is even more miserable than one,” he ended up quoting Camba.

Coming from a family of Spanish republicans exiled in Venezuela, Sainz Borgo arrived in Spain on October 12, 2006. He titled his first novel 'The Spanish Woman's Daughter' (2019). For 'The Third Country' (2021) he has just received the Jan Michalskim Prize in Switzerland, worth 50,000 Swiss francs, about 52,000 euros. 'The Island of Doctor Schubert' (2022) is his last work. 'Nazarena' has a long-winded choral novel in his hands. He has published the essays 'Caracas hip-hop' (2007) and 'Tráfico y Guaire. The country and its intellectuals' (2007). He is part of the anthology 'Generation Negroni', in tribute to David Gistau.

The Gistau award honors the columnist born in Madrid in 1970 and died in February 2020 and who developed part of his career in the newspapers ABC and El Mundo. It was created to highlight the independent, quality, honest and brave journalism that Gistau embodied, celebrating the literary quality and informative value of opinion pieces. More than 200 collaborations or pieces of journalistic opinion published or broadcast in the printed press, online, radio or television were submitted to this fourth edition.